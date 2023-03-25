Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $3,882,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

