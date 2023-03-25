Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 5,766 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

