Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 873.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

