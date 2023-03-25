Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 13,612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

