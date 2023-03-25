Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $59,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

