The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

