Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 123 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

