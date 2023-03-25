ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

