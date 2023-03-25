Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

