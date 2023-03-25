New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

