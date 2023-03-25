7,744 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

