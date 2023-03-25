New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 15,382 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

