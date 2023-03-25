Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

