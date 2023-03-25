LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 331 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.