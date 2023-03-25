Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

