Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

NYSE APD opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

