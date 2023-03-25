Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

