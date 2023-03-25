Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Shares of MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

