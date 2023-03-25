Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

