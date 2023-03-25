Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

