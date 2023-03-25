iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,883,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

