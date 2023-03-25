Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

