Advocate Group LLC Has $377,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

