Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

