Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 11,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

