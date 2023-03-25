Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.20 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.