Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 148 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

