Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $415,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
