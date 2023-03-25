The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

