Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $248,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

