Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,164 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 71,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

