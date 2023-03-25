Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

