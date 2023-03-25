Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 53,138 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,988.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

