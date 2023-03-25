NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

