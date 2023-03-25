Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $26.84 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 129,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $26,837,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.03. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

