Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in PayPal were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

