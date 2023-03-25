Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.