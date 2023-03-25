Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

