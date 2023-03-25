PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

