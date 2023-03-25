Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

