Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

