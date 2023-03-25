Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.