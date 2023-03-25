Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6,166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

SQ stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

