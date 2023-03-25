Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases Shares of 270 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

