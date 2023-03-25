Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE GPN opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

