Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.