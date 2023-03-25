Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 419 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,792,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 115,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

