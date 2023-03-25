Advocate Group LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

