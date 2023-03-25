Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

