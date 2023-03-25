Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 556 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.