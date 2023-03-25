Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

